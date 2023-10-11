GOP Picks New House Speaker Nominee

UPDATE:

The House of Representatives will not hold a vote to elect a new speaker on Wednesday (October 11) following the GOP’s vote to nominate Rep. Steve Scalise as their nominee earlier in the day, CNN reports.

—

House Republicans have selected Rep. Steve Scalise as their nominee for speaker following a vote held on Wednesday (October 11), CNN reports.

Scalise (R-La.), who currently serves as House majority leader, was selected over Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) by a 113 to 99 margin, but will need a majority 217 votes to be elected as the new House speaker. It's unclear when the full House vote for speaker will take place, however, it will not take place on Wednesday.

Jordan was endorsed for the position by former President Donald Trump after the congressman gained notoriety as a fierce supporter during his presidency. The House will remain effectively paralyzed until a new House speaker is chosen.

House Republicans abruptly ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) last week. McCarthy said he had no intention to run again for the post, though allies could still nominate him during a closed-door meeting, which he advised them not to do. The ongoing search for McCarthy's successor is taking place amid urgency brought on by allied Israel's war against Hamas, as well as a limited amount of time for lawmakers to try to avert a government shutdown with the funding deadline set for mid-November.

Republicans had previously rejected a proposal to raise the threshold required to select the new GOP speaker nominee in an effort to avoid another extended voting period, as was the case prior to McCarthy being selected earlier this year.