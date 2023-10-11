Gunplay Reportedly Loses Custody Of Baby Daughter After Child Abuse Charges

It's unclear whether the rapper's ex will ever give him full custody again. So far, he's missed three hearings to address the temporary restraining order Vonshae ordered against him. If he misses the next one, the restraining order will become permanent and will prevent Gunplay from seeing his daughter until she is 18. According to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Vonshae has also requested child support, however, the amount he'll have to pay will be determined at a later court hearing.



The rift between Vonshae and Gunplay has gotten worse since the rapper reportedly pulled an AK-47 on his ex-wife while she was holding their child following a hideous argument back in August. He was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse. Vonshae filed for divorced shortly after the incident just one year after they were married.



Since then, Vonshae blamed their child's genetic heart defect on Gunplay due to his history with drug abuse. She also claimed that the moments leading up to their fallout will most likely be featured on the new season of "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami." Watch her make the accusations below.