Video Shows Mosquitoes Swarm Plane Cabin, Wreak Havoc

A video shared online shows mosquitoes swarming the cabin of a plane and wreaking havoc.

The incident took place on a Volaris flight from Guadalajara to Mexico City on October 6, Storyful reported via the New York Post. The footage, which was recorded by passenger Elizabeth Esmeralda Minjaresz, shows the swarm of mosquitoes flying through the cabin, causing flight attendants to frantically wave their arms in an attempt to shoo off the pesky insects.

The flight was initially scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. takeover, however, was postponed until 7:00 p.m. as crews worked to clear the mosquitoes from the plane. The cause of the insects swarming the plane has not yet been determined.