Video Shows Mosquitoes Swarm Plane Cabin, Wreak Havoc

By Jason Hall

October 11, 2023

Airplane Aisle with View Of People Sitting on Their Seats
Photo: Getty Images

A video shared online shows mosquitoes swarming the cabin of a plane and wreaking havoc.

The incident took place on a Volaris flight from Guadalajara to Mexico City on October 6, Storyful reported via the New York Post. The footage, which was recorded by passenger Elizabeth Esmeralda Minjaresz, shows the swarm of mosquitoes flying through the cabin, causing flight attendants to frantically wave their arms in an attempt to shoo off the pesky insects.

The flight was initially scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. takeover, however, was postponed until 7:00 p.m. as crews worked to clear the mosquitoes from the plane. The cause of the insects swarming the plane has not yet been determined.

A similar incident took place on another Volaris flight from Guadalajara in 2019 when Mexican journalist Juan Manuel Jiménez was among the passengers victimized by a swarm of mosquitoes.

"Yesterday I took a flight from @flyvolaris @viajaVolaris and the plane was full of mosquitoes... the airline's response was "it is a situation beyond the control of the airline due to the amount of stagnant water in the surroundings, the mosquito population is large," Jiménez wrote in a translated post shared at the time.

Guadalajara International Airport is reported to be located in an ideal environment for the “proliferation of mosquitoes because it is located near areas with flooding and abundant vegetation, as well as some nearby bodies of water that are contaminated. It also has to do with weather conditions,” according to local media via the New York Post.

