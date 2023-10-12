Keith Richards Reveals How He Pays Tribute To Charlie Watts Every Day

By Katrina Nattress

October 13, 2023

TOPSHOT-URUGUAY-MUSIC-ROLLING-STONES
Photo: AFP

It's been more than two years since Charlie Watts passed away, and his bandmate Keith Richards still pays tribute to him every day. The Rolling Stones guitarist revealed his daily ritual in a new interview.

“I miss Charlie every day,” he said. “As I come out of my bedroom the first thing I see is… a portrait of Charlie on the staircase — I always give him a salute on the way. Charlie Watts was a solid guy.”

The band's surviving members recently discussed how things have changed since the drummer passed away. “Ever since Charlie’s gone it’s different, of course. I mean, he’s number four. His missus is up there… Of course he’s missed. Incredibly,” Richards said. “But thanks to Charlie Watts also we have Steve Jordan who was Charlie’s recommendation for if anything should happen to him. [He told us,] ‘Steve Jordan’s your man.’”

“[Watts chose him] way, way back, and also he’s been a friend of ours. I’ve worked with Steve so it was a kind of natural progression,” he continued. “It would have been a lot harder without Charlie’s blessing on that, you know?”

The Stones are gearing up to release Hackney Diamonds on October 20. The album will be their first collection of original material in nearly 20 years and first since Watts' death; however,  Ronnie Wood confirmed that Watts recorded drums for "Live By The Sword" and "Mess It Up."

The Rolling Stones
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.