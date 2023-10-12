North Carolina Town Named One Of The South's Best River Towns To Retire

For many people who have spend years grinding away in their careers, retirement is a time of life they look forward to and plan for years before they finally say goodbye to their job. But where they choose to settle down and retire could be a difficult decision, with plenty of incredible cities around the country that could serve as the perfect backdrop.

Southern Living compiled a list of 16 of the best river towns in the South that are perfect for retirement, with the beautiful locales being "tucked away from the hustle and bustle of booming cities and former day jobs." Among the list, a picturesque and peaceful town in North Carolina was chosen as one of the best places in the South to retire — Goldsboro. Here's what the site had to say:

"For those seeking an adventure-filled retirement, look no further than Goldsboro, North Carolina. Besides being known for its BBQ, the town is situated near the Neuse River, the second largest estuarine system in the United States. Pair dense tree canopies and loads of wildlife with 70 miles of interconnected rivers, streams and tributaries perfect for paddling, and you're left with an ideal retirement for water sport participants."

Check out the full list at Southern Living to see more of the best river towns in America to retire.