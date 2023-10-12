Tennessee Town Named One Of The South's Best River Towns To Retire

For many people who have spend years grinding away in their careers, retirement is a time of life they look forward to and plan for years before they finally say goodbye to their job. But where they choose to settle down and retire could be a difficult decision, with plenty of incredible cities around the country that could serve as the perfect backdrop.

Southern Living compiled a list of 16 of the best river towns in the South that are perfect for retirement, with the beautiful locales being "tucked away from the hustle and bustle of booming cities and former day jobs." Among the list, a picturesque and peaceful town in Tennessee was chosen as one of the best places in the South to retire — Townsend. Here's what the site had to say:

"Nicknamed the 'peaceful side of the Smokies,' Townsend is a beautiful mountain community close to incredible outdoor experiences. There's Cades Cove, a picturesque valley complete with ample wildlife and historic structures. It's also just a hop, skip, and jump from quirky Gatlinburg. The Little River runs through town and is great for tubing, fishing, or just enjoying its flow."

Check out the full list at Southern Living to see more of the best river towns in America to retire.