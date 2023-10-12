The 'Cheapest Luxury Hotel' In New York

Did someone say cheap luxury?

Sign us up! There are many hotels scattered across the country offering stellar amenities at affordable prices. Some of these stays are so affordable that they made the list of the cheapest luxury hotels in the U.S.! What do all of these locations have in common, you ask? All provide guests with luxurious comfort without having to break the bank.

According to a list compiled by Saving Spot, the cheapest luxury hotel in all of New York is WestHouse New York. WestHouse can be found in New York City. It costs $399 per night to stay at this hotel!

Here's what Saving Spot had to say about compiling the data to discover the cheapest luxury hotels across America:

"It takes some searching to find a bargain, so CashNetUSA has gone ahead and identified the cheapest luxury hotel in every state and 10 major cities. And we’ve even created a roadmap to help you get to the best-priced four- or five-star hotel in each state one after another. CashNetUSA searched Hotels.com to find the cheapest one-night stay in a five-star hotel in each state. When we couldn’t find an available five-star hotel, we included four-star hotels in our search as well."

For a continued list of the cheapest luxury hotel stays across the country visit cashnetusa.com.