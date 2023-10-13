A family's visit to the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, North Texas took an unexpected turn, culminating in a truly terrifying encounter.

Kari Hill and her family, including her 18-year-old and 15-year-old sons, along with her 1-year-old granddaughter, were enjoying a self-guided tour of the wildlife center, which houses a variety of animals available for up-close interactions.

During their visit, while parked near the giraffes, one of the giant animals extended its head through the sunroof of their vehicle, leading to a memorable photo moment.

However, things quickly took a frightening twist when the giraffe appeared to lose its balance and tumbled onto the car's windshield. In a panic, it thrashed about, shattering the glass of the family’s Kia Sorrento.

Thankfully, none of the occupants were injured, but they found themselves covered in glass fragments.

Fossil Rim confirmed the unusual incident, with a spokesperson noting its uniqueness over 11 years.

Remarkably, the giraffe emerged unharmed.

Fossil Rim requires visitors to accept a liability waiver, disclaiming responsibility for damages resulting from interactions with the animals.

Hill filed an insurance claim to address the damage to her car, emphasizing the fortunate outcome and the professionalism of her insurance company despite the unusual nature of the incident.

She found humor in the situation, telling FOX 4, “I think it was hard for them, as anyone, not to laugh, but they were professional.”