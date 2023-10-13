Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Surprise Fans With New Companion Songs
By Tony M. Centeno
October 13, 2023
Young Thug and his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist just dropped some brand new music.
On Friday, October 13, the incarcerated rapper released his brand-new song "From A Man" via Young Stoner Life/300 Ent. The record, produced by Turbo, allows Thug to reminisce about the days when he was rocking Margiela and blowing all his racks without a care in the world.
"If I ain't one of the greats, then tell me who it is/I been focusin' on my babies just 'cause they my kids," Thug raps in the chorus. "I took off all my necklaces, couldn't see the plot twist/Magnificent purposes, you could tell by the Letterman, I'm turned up on medicine."
"From A Man" is the first single from Young Thug since he dropped his album BUSINESS IS BUSINESS back in June. The album includes contributions from Drake, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, Future, Juice WRLD, Travis Scott and more. He announced the song on Instagram just hours before it dropped.
At the same time, his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist also announced her new single, "From A Woman." During her London On Da Track-produced record, the R&B singer croons about loving someone regardless of all the risk involved. At one point, she even indicates that the song could be about her relationship with Thugger.
"I roll the dice and take a chance," Mariah sings. "Won't let no one say I can't/Won't call you Slime 'cause it don't fit, I see you as more than this."
Listen to both songs from Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist below.