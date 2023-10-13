Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Surprise Fans With New Companion Songs

"From A Man" is the first single from Young Thug since he dropped his album BUSINESS IS BUSINESS back in June. The album includes contributions from Drake, Metro Boomin, 21 Savage, Future, Juice WRLD, Travis Scott and more. He announced the song on Instagram just hours before it dropped.



At the same time, his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist also announced her new single, "From A Woman." During her London On Da Track-produced record, the R&B singer croons about loving someone regardless of all the risk involved. At one point, she even indicates that the song could be about her relationship with Thugger.



"I roll the dice and take a chance," Mariah sings. "Won't let no one say I can't/Won't call you Slime 'cause it don't fit, I see you as more than this."



Listen to both songs from Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist below.