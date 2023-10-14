Sophie Turner Returns to Set After Divorce Filing From Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, well-known for her role as Sansa Stark in the long-running television series Game of Thrones, is embracing a bold new phase in her career and personal life. Amid her divorce from Joe Jonas, Turner is making headlines with her striking new look — a vibrant blonde bob and a daring tattoo that's become the talk of the town.

This fresh appearance for is symbolic of the changes she's undergoing in this transformative period. However, it's not just her appearance that's capturing attention.

Turner has taken on a challenging new role in a television series that promises to be as compelling as her transformation. In this project, she embodies the real-life character of Joan Hannington, who underwent a remarkable journey from a conventional housewife to a notorious jewel thief in the bustling criminal landscape of 1980s London.

The series, titled Joan, boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Frank Dillane portrays Joan's husband, Boisie, while Gershwyn Eustache Jr., Kirsty J. Curtis, Laura Aikman, Alex Blake, Harry Pittard and Lankesh round out the talented lineup.

Recent on-set photos from Spain show Turner and Dillane sharing smiles in the ocean and a passionate on-screen kiss, hinting at the chemistry viewers can expect from the show.

This ambitious project comes on the heels of Turner's separation from Joe Jonas. The divorce, initiated by Jonas on September 5, marked the end of their four-year marriage.

Despite the public spotlight, Turner and Jonas released a joint statement on Instagram emphasizing the amicable nature of their decision. They also earnestly appealed for privacy and respect, especially for the sake of their children, as they embark on new chapters in their lives.

Turner’s current journey, both professionally and personally, is showcasing her transformation and resilience, demonstrating her ability to take on bold new challenges while navigating significant life changes.