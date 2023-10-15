Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Suffers Injury Against Vikings
By Jason Hall
October 15, 2023
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out of the team's Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings due to a right hand injury, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reports.
"Justin Fields has been ruled OUT with a right hand injury," Cronin wrote on her X account.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero had previously reported that Fields was questionable to return prior to Cronin's update.
Fields, 24, was replaced by undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent. The former No. 11 overall pick finished Sunday's game with 58 yards and an interception on 6 of 10 passing, while also recording 46 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Fields was coming off his best two consecutive performances of the 2023 season after struggles through his first three games. The former Ohio State standout threw for four touchdowns in each of his last two games, which included throwing for 282 yards on 15 of 29 passing in last week's 'Thursday Night Football' blowout win against the Washington Commanders and 335 yards on 28 of 35 passing in a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos.
The Bears trailed the Vikings, 12-6, when Fields was pulled from the game before Bagent fumbled on his third possession, which resulted in a Minnesota touchdown to extend its lead to 19-6.