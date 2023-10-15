Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Suffers Injury Against Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been ruled out of the team's Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings due to a right hand injury, ESPN's Courtney Cronin reports.

"Justin Fields has been ruled OUT with a right hand injury," Cronin wrote on her X account.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero had previously reported that Fields was questionable to return prior to Cronin's update.

Fields, 24, was replaced by undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent. The former No. 11 overall pick finished Sunday's game with 58 yards and an interception on 6 of 10 passing, while also recording 46 yards on eight rushing attempts.