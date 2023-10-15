Former Miss World Contestant Sherika De Armas Dead At 26

Former Miss World beauty pageant contestant Sherika De Armas, who represented Uruguay, has died at the age of 26, the New York Post reports, citing local Uruguayan media.

De Armas was reported to have died last week following a two-year battle with cervical cancer.

“Fly high, little sister. Always and forever,” her brother, Mayk’ De Armas, wrote on social media via the Post.

Carla Romero, the reigning Miss Uruguay, called De Armas "one of the most beautiful women I have ever met in my life" and said she was "too evolved for this world" following news of her fellow pageant contestant's death.