Iran To Deploy Arms In Or Through Syria, Israeli Official Says

A senior Israeli official accused Iran of attempting to open a second war front by deploying in or throughout Syria.

Joshua Zarka, head of strategic affairs for Israel's Foreign ministry, responded to a post shared by American Center for Levant Studies founder/director Joel Rayburn, who previously served as the U.S. special envoy for Syria, in which Rayburn claimed "the Iranian regime is trying to move strategic weapons to or via Syria to open a northern front" and noted that "the Israelis are determined to preempt that."

"1. They are. 2. We are," Zarka wrote on his X account while re-sharing Rayburn's initial post.