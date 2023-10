USC Falls In Week 8 AP College Football Top 25 Poll

The USC Trojans had the biggest fall of any team in the Associated Press Week 8 college football Top 25 poll.

The Trojans dropped eight spots from No. 10 overall to No. 18 following their 48-20 loss to Notre Dame Saturday (October 15) night, dropping to 6-1. Louisville, who had the biggest jump in Week 7 from No. 25 to No. 14, fell seven spots to No. 21 overall following its 38-21 loss to Pittsburgh.

UCLA also dropped seven spots from No. 18 to No. 25 overall following its 36-24 loss to Oregon State.

The full Week 8 AP Top 25 poll rankings are included below: