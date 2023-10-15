Will Smith Responds To Jada Pinkett Smith's Recent Bombshells From New Book

Will Smith has reacted to Jada Pinkett Smith's upcoming memoir. In a New York Times profile about Jada's new memoir Worthy, Smith shared his reaction to all of the revelations about Jada's personal life that are included in the book.

In the story which was published on Saturday, October 14th, Smith wrote to the Times via email and revealed that the memoir "kind of woke him up" and made him realize that Jada had "lived a life more on the edge than he’d realized." He added, "When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Last week, Jada shocked fans when she revealed on NBC News that she and Will are still legally married but have been separated for seven years. She also shared her reaction to the infamous 2022 Oscars incident in which Will slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about her alopecia, which she initially thought was a "skit" for the show. "It’s not until Will yells from his seat back up at Chris to “keep my wife’s name out your f---in’ mouth,” and then repeats it, that I perceive the gravity of the situation, and that, no, it had not been a skit. Even so, I am unclear on the reason why Will is so upset. We had been living separate lives and were there as family, not as husband and wife. But when I hear Will yell “wife” in the chaos of the moment, an internal shift of Oh s--- . . . I am his wife! happens instantly," she writes in the book.

Worthy comes out on Tuesday, October 17th.