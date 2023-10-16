Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Arrested

Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown was reportedly arrested in South Florida over the weekend for failing to pay child support, Local 10 News reports.

Broward County Sheriff's Office jail records obtained by the news station confirmed that Brown, 35, booked at around midnight on Sunday (October 15) in relation to an out-of-county warrant filed by the Miami-Dade Police Department and later released on a $15,000 bond. The wide receiver was reportedly arrested outside his Dania Beach home just after getting into a taxi, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News.

Brown's arrest comes days after Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his daughter, Antanyiah, told TMZ Sports that Brown owed her nearly $31,000 in unpaid child support.

“I do want him arrested because right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable," Jackson said.

Brown, once regarded by many as the NFL's best wide receiver, has been at the center of numerous issues on and off the field in recent years. In June, the Albany Empire, a National Arena League team owned by the wide receiver, announced plans to sue him over unpaid finances.

Last December, an arrest warrant was issued to Brown by the Tampa Police Department in relation to a misdemeanor battery domestic violence charge, which was later dropped by the Florida State Attorney's Office. In April 2021, Attorney David Hass announced that Brown's legal dispute with gymnast Britney Taylor dating back to 2019 was settled in a joint statement with a representative for Brown, Alana Burstyn, obtained by NBC News.

Taylor sued Brown alleging he sexually assaulted her three times while she was working as his personal trainer. The wide receiver denied the allegations and later countersued Taylor, claiming her initial lawsuit stemmed from his refusal to invest more than $1.5 million in her gymnastics business.

In January 2022, Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers one day after a strange incident in which he stripped off his uniform and ran off the field during the team's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Brown hasn't played for an NFL team since the incident and has instead served he president of Kanye West's sports fashion line within his Donda Sports creative content company, as well as continued to focus on his own music career.

Brown was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 196 overall in the sixth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as a perennial Pro Bowl selection before demanding a trade amid a contract dispute prior to the 2019 season.

The Miami native was later cut by Pittsburgh's trade partner, the then-Oakland Raiders, prior to ever appearing in a regular-season game.

Brown spent several games in 2019 with the New England Patriots and two seasons with the Buccaneers, with both tenures ending in controversy.

The 33-year-old was a four-time First-team All-Pro (2014-17), a Second-team All-Pro in 2013 and a seven time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2013-18), having led all NFL players in receiving yards twice (2014, 2017), receptions twice (2014, 2015) and receiving touchdowns in 2018.