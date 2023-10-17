Suzanne Somers' Husband Shares Details Of Star's Final Moments

Suzanne Somers' husband Alan Hamel is sharing new details of his wife's final moments shortly before she passed away over the weekend.

Somers died at her California home on Sunday (October 15) morning at the age of 76, one day before her 77th birthday, after a lengthy battle with an "aggressive" form of breast cancer. According to her longtime publicist R. Couri Hay, she was surrounded by several loved ones, including Hamel and her son, Bruce Somers.

The Three's Company star, who was fan of holistic medicine, had battled cancer for decades, and when it came back earlier this year, she used different methods of treatment, including "alternative, integrative and allopathic [Western medicine]" treatments, per Page Six. Sadly it wasn't enough. Speaking to the outlet, Hamel said his wife of nearly 50 years "fought until her last breath" and passed away while holding his hand.

"It got to the point where cancer is very tricky," he said. "Just when you think everything is fine and you get an all clear, cancer does and end-run ... cancer is ugly, it's an epidemic."

Somers had recently returned to her home for her birthday after a seven-week stint at a physical therapy clinic in Chicago to address the lingering pain she struggled with after breaking her neck in 2020 when she fell down some stairs. According to Hay, she had planned to be with her family, with Bruce as well as her daughter Leslie and daughter-in-law Caroline, arriving at the Palm Springs home to celebrate. When they arrived, however, she was in a "weakened state." Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hamel said that his wife wasn't responding to much in her final days.

"Then, when I kissed her, she responded, kissing me back, and I knew that she heard what I was saying," he said. "I had talked to her for hours, well into the night, hoping that she could hear me. And I think she did hear me."

Hamel said he was with his wife in bed when she passed away in the early morning, calling the moment "peaceful" and "a beautiful experience" that their family was there to see her before she passed.

"She fought until her last breath, using every form of medicine," say Hay. "She went peacefully after raging and fighting for her life."

Somers and Hamel, 87, had previously discussed what would happen when one of them passed away, but they thought it would be him first as he was 10 years older. He was worried about leaving her alone. Hamel, alongside Bruce, spoke to ET on Monday (October 16) about how he has been doing since his wife's passing.

"I have my family around me and have had since this happened. And they haven't told me this, but I think there was a plan: 'Make sure he's not alone.' And I love that," he said. "When I think about what happened, I lose it, and then I regain it. And it's probably going to be that way for a while until things settle down. But I lost half of me."

Bruce is grateful for the "overwhelming outpouring of love" the family has received following his mother's death.

"Yesterday, she was just mom, and today she's back to being Suzanne Somers is everyone's eyes. And I appreciate that," he said. "And I appreciate everything that she's done. She has touched so many people."