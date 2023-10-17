Texas A&M University-San Antonio achieved a remarkable feat in the fall of 2023, setting a new enrollment record.

The South Side campus, bustling with expansion, welcomed an impressive total of 7,619 students. This marked a substantial 4% increase compared to the previous fall of 2022.

Notably, graduate programs experienced a staggering surge, with enrollment rising by an impressive 28%.

Three new graduate programs have been added this fall including Master of Science in Cyber Security, Master of Science in Psychology and Master of Education in Instructional Leadership, contributing to the heightened numbers.

The university's commitment to growth and innovation is evident in its continual expansion of programs and facilities. This influx of students underscores the appeal of Texas A&M University-San Antonio as a hub for higher education and opportunity.

As a matter of fact, for the 2024-2025 academic year, the university will launch Jaguar Promise, which aims to provide free tuition and book stipends for eligible first-year and transfer students.

The South Side campus's dedication to providing diverse academic offerings and state-of-the-art facilities has attracted students in droves, making it a sought-after destination for those pursuing advanced education.

As the campus continues to expand and evolve, it establishes its place as a leading institution in the educational landscape, both locally and throughout the nation, promising a bright future for its students and the community it serves.