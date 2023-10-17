The 'Creepiest Haunted House' In California

Spooky season separates the paranormal thrill-seekers from the skeptics, and one activity is sure to show who is who: visiting a haunted house. Some are extremely intrigued by the possibility of paranormal activity and actively seek out haunted seasonal attractions. In contrast, some simply do not believe in the paranormal and do their very best to steer clear of locations where ghosts and spirits are allegedly most prevalent. Whether you identify most with the paranormal thrill seeker or the skeptic; there is one house in each state known far and wide for being the "creepiest" and most "haunted" around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the creepiest haunted house in all of California is Alcatraz Prison located in San Francisco.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the creepiest haunted house in all of California:

"Alcatraz was one of America’s most notorious prisons, located on an island close to the San Francisco shoreline, operated as a federal prison from 1934 to 1963. Shortly before Alcatraz was closed, guards said they heard strange noises in hallways where three prisoners were shot. Though it is now a museum, it housed some of the most hardened criminals in U.S. history, including Al Capone."

For a continued list of the creepiest haunted houses in each state visit 247wallst.com.