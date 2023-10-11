Another California Lottery Player Wins Huge Powerball Prize

What would you do with one million dollars?

An extremely fortunate California lottery player gets to answer that question in real life after winning big during Monday night's (October 9) Powerball drawing.

According to KTLA, no one took home the $1.56 billion Powerball prize but one lottery player did become an instant millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket in Orange County. In fact, this lottery ticket was the only one purchased in the entire country that matched five numbers as part of Monday night's drawing. The numbers that the individual guessed correctly to win $1,064,543 were 67, 34, 46, 55, 16.

KTLA mentioned that the winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Lake Forest.

Since no one matched all six numbers to win the billion-dollar prize on Monday, the jackpot has increased to $1.73 billion, standing out as one of the largest jackpot drawings in U.S. history. The next drawing is set to take place on Wednesday night (October 11) at 10:59 p.m. ET. Information regarding the name of the California lottery player who matched all five numbers to win the $1,064,543 prize was not mentioned as lottery players around the country wait in anticipation for Wednesday night's drawing.