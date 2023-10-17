The 'Creepiest Haunted House' In Massachusetts

Spooky season separates the paranormal thrill-seekers from the skeptics, and one activity is sure to show who is who: visiting a haunted house. Some are extremely intrigued by the possibility of paranormal activity and actively seek out haunted seasonal attractions. In contrast, some simply do not believe in the paranormal and do their very best to steer clear of locations where ghosts and spirits are allegedly most prevalent. Whether you identify most with the paranormal thrill seeker or the skeptic; there is one house in each state known far and wide for being the "creepiest" and most "haunted" around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the creepiest haunted house in all of Massachusetts is the Lizzy Borden house located in Fall River.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the creepiest haunted house in all of Massachusetts:

"Lizzie Borden, subject of one of the most gruesome children’s rhymes, was accused of killing her father and stepmother with an ax in 1892 but later acquitted. Visitors to the Borden residence have claimed to have seen objects moved from room to room by unseen entities. Mrs. Borden’s spirit reportedly likes to tear the covers off of people while they sleep. Even before the Bordens lived there, a tenant of the house had murdered two of her three children then killed herself. Visitors have also reported that they have heard children’s laughter on the top floor."

For a continued list of the creepiest haunted houses in each state visit 247wallst.com.