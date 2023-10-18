Atlanta's First Artificial Intelligence Supermarket Opens To The Public

You may be familiar with artificial intelligence programs like Siri or Alexa, ChatGPT, or even self-driving cars. Now, a new concept utilizing AI in a supermarket has launched in Atlanta.

Green Picks Market, located on Peachtree Boulevard in Chamblee, is now open to the public, offering a unique shopping experience as the first AI supermarket in the Atlanta metro area, per WSB-TV. Like other grocery stores and supermarkets, the store has organic produce, frozen goods, deli meats and even a bakery as well as ready-to-eat meals and automated coffee machines.

So what makes Green Picks different than others? Customers shopping for items around the store will be able to scan QR codes for the items with an app, thereby allowing for a smoother checkout. Since the shopping experience in centered around the app, it's essentially a "cashless" transaction, according to Kurtis Van Horn, senior vice president at Adroit Worldwide Media, the company behind the technology, per 11 Alive.

According to a news release, the store's autonomous concept aims to reduce stress that some people may experience while shopping for groceries.

Ismael Fernandez, president of Green Picks, spoke to Channel 2 Action News about the unique concept.

"The concept is not so much around the technology, but about the fact we are given access to health food to locations that might not be covered by other health stores," said Fernandez.

Additional Green Picks Markets are expected to open around the South, including more coming to the metro Atlanta area.