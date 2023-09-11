Georgia Grocery Store Named The Best In The Entire State

Everyone has a go-to grocery store that becomes a favorite thanks to the quality of service, fresh produce, or the unique hidden gems placed among the shelves. From local markets to household names known across the country, there is an extensive set of options to choose from to pick up the ingredients for your next meal.

Daily Meal compiled a list of the best grocery store in each state — with results ranging from local markets and supermarkets to membership-only warehouse clubs and grocers — evaluating the options through criteria like stock, innovation, value and contribution to the community. Though some well-known national chains are included in the fray, and in fact are a popular stop in several states, they each only appear once on the list. Additionally, convenience stores, farmers markets and technology-based shops were not included in the evaluations.

According to the site, the best grocery store in Georgia is Dekalb Farmers Market, a staple of the Decatur community since 1977.

Here's what the Daily Meal had to say:

"Dekalb Farmers Market in Decatur, Georgia, is best known as an international market providing a wide variety of imported and domestic products from all over the world that are high-quality and low-price. Dekalb Farmers Market receives direct shipments of food, avoiding expensive warehousing and distribution delays. There is an extensive food production department, where the store's own roasted and smoked meats and sausages, as well as perfectly cooked turkeys, are made. The bakery department bakes breads, cakes, and pastries in-house, and pastas and salads are also made in the market."

Check out the full list at thedailymeal.com to see the best grocery store in each state.