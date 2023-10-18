Green Day Announce Intimate Surprise Show

By Katrina Nattress

October 18, 2023

2022 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival
Photo: Getty Images North America

Before hitting the stage at When We Were Young this weekend, Green Day is warming up with a "not so top secret" show at the 1,000-capacity Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas on Thursday (October 19).

Tickets go on sale the day of the show and will be limited to two per customer. The trio will be supported by Ultra Q (which happens to feature Billie Joe Armstrong's son Jakob) and the show is 21+. The band told fans: "Don’t forget to wear your best zombie look, makeup and attire!" in a social media announcement, which most likely refers to the new song they've been teasing and its zombie-themed music video.

Green Day and blink-182 are slated to headline the fest, with a nostalgic bill that also includes The Offspring, Rise Against, 30 Seconds to Mars, Sum 41, Good Charlotte, Something Corporate (who will be playing their first show in 13 years), All Time Low, Beach Bunny, Joyce Manor, The Front Bottoms, New Found Glory, Tigers Jaw, Turnover, Bowling for Soup, Less Than Jake, Thrice,Motion City Soundtrack, The Wrecks, Knuckle Puck, Kenny Hoopla, Magnolia Park, Yellowcard, Goldfinger, Plain White T’s, AJJ, and more.

When We Were Young is going down October 21 and 22 at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds. The same lineup will be playing both days. Check out Green Day's show announcement below.

Green Day
