Jets Trade Mecole Hardman To Super Bowl Contender: Report
By Jason Hall
October 18, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly re-acquired veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman in a trade with the New York Jets, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (October 18).
Hardman, 25, signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets this past offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Chiefs.
"Trade: Jets informed former Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman that he is being sent back to Kansas City in another late-round draft pick swap, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account. "The Jets signed Hardman to a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason, but he has played only 28 offensive snaps so far this season, and has only one reception. Hard Knocks star Xavier Gipson made Hardman expendable."
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2023
Hardman was selected by the Chiefs at No. 58 overall in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was a member of the Super Bowl LIV and LVII teams, as well as a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2019. The former University of Georgia standout had 151 receptions for 2,088 yards, 1,482 return yards, 125 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns during his four seasons in Kansas City.
Hardman appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded just one reception for six yards, having only been targeted three times.