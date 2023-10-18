Jets Trade Mecole Hardman To Super Bowl Contender: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly re-acquired veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman in a trade with the New York Jets, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (October 18).

Hardman, 25, signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets this past offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Chiefs.

"Trade: Jets informed former Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman that he is being sent back to Kansas City in another late-round draft pick swap, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account. "The Jets signed Hardman to a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason, but he has played only 28 offensive snaps so far this season, and has only one reception. Hard Knocks star Xavier Gipson made Hardman expendable."