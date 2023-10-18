Jets Trade Mecole Hardman To Super Bowl Contender: Report

By Jason Hall

October 18, 2023

New York Jets v Dallas Cowboys
Photo: Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly re-acquired veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman in a trade with the New York Jets, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (October 18).

Hardman, 25, signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets this past offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Chiefs.

"Trade: Jets informed former Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman that he is being sent back to Kansas City in another late-round draft pick swap, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account. "The Jets signed Hardman to a one-year, $4 million contract this offseason, but he has played only 28 offensive snaps so far this season, and has only one reception. Hard Knocks star Xavier Gipson made Hardman expendable."

Hardman was selected by the Chiefs at No. 58 overall in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was a member of the Super Bowl LIV and LVII teams, as well as a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2019. The former University of Georgia standout had 151 receptions for 2,088 yards, 1,482 return yards, 125 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns during his four seasons in Kansas City.

Hardman appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded just one reception for six yards, having only been targeted three times.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.