Jets Add Another Receiver Ahead Of Expected Aaron Rodgers Trade: Report

The New York Jets have reportedly added another wide receiver ahead of an expected trade to acquire Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has reportedly agreed to terms with the Jets, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (March 22).

"It’s a 1-year deal for the #Jets and Mecole Hardman, with a chance to make $6.5M, source said," Rapoport tweeted in response to Pelissero's initial tweet announcing the move.

Hardman was selected by the Chiefs at No. 58 overall in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was a member of the Super Bowl LIV and LVII teams, as well as a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2019. The former University of Georgia standout has 151 receptions for 2,088 yards, 1,482 return yards, 125 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns during his four-year NFL career.