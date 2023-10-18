Rolling Loud California Announces New Dates For 2024
By Tony M. Centeno
October 18, 2023
Rolling Loud is making its comeback in 2024.
On Wednesday, October 18, the biggest Hip-Hop festival in the world announced the dates for its upcoming event in California. The show is expected to go down March 15-17, 2024 at the Hollywood Park Grounds next to the SoFi Stadium. They made the announcement by using an incredible visual recap of performances by past headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future along with other moments from Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice and Don Toliver. Pre-sale tickets for the first Rolling Loud event of 2024 begin this Friday, October 20.
The announcement comes after the music festival revealed it's historic partnership with Overtime Elite. Last week, RL and OTE revealed their new team, Rolling Loud OTE. Rolling Loud is the first brand to obtain naming rights for any Overtime Elite team, and it will be the first OTE team to be based out of Los Angeles. Rolling Loud OTE is led by NBA trainer Julius V and consists of two Top 100 prospects from the Class of 2024: Naasir Cunningham and Larry Johnson.
“The sport and spirit of basketball is an important part of the Rolling Loud experience, so we’re excited to expand that connection beyond the festival grounds with Overtime Elite," founders Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif said in a joint statement to iHeartRadio. "We’re proud to join with this exciting new league and help support the next generation of athletes in Los Angeles — our second hometown. Rolling Loud x OTE, LFG!”
Check out their official website for all the ticket details.