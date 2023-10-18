Rolling Loud California Announces New Dates For 2024

The announcement comes after the music festival revealed it's historic partnership with Overtime Elite. Last week, RL and OTE revealed their new team, Rolling Loud OTE. Rolling Loud is the first brand to obtain naming rights for any Overtime Elite team, and it will be the first OTE team to be based out of Los Angeles. Rolling Loud OTE is led by NBA trainer Julius V and consists of two Top 100 prospects from the Class of 2024: Naasir Cunningham and Larry Johnson.



“The sport and spirit of basketball is an important part of the Rolling Loud experience, so we’re excited to expand that connection beyond the festival grounds with Overtime Elite," founders Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif said in a joint statement to iHeartRadio. "We’re proud to join with this exciting new league and help support the next generation of athletes in Los Angeles — our second hometown. Rolling Loud x OTE, LFG!”



Check out their official website for all the ticket details.