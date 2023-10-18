T.I. Breaks Down The Plans For His Final Double-Disc Album

T.I. first announced his plans to retire from the rap game back in 2021. He intends to end his era as the "King of the South" after holding on to the title for the past 20+ years. Back in February, the rapper-turned-comedian spoke about the overall concept of the project.



“The process is ongoing,” T.I. told TMZ. "This is my favorite part of it, recording and coming up with the music, the DNA of the project. Once you have a concept for an album, the body of work, that’s the fun part,” he added.



“It’s a representation of killing the ego," he continued. "I feel like the King of the South moniker, you know, is very egotistical, self-gratuitous, and it’s a persona that kind of enters the room before I do physically."



In addition to his own project, T.I. also gave an update on the status of his joint album with Boosie Badazz. He explained that he and Boosie may have "missed the window" to release the album, however, he doesn't rule out the possibility of releasing it at a later date.



“The time that we had allotted for it we kinda passed by it,” he explained. “It was ready, we got the records. It so much that goes into releasing a record besides just releasing a record.”



Watch the entire episode below.