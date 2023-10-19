Florida Spot Named One Of America's 'Spookiest' Small Towns

The spooky season is appealing to all kinds of people from adrenaline junkies and horror fans to history enthusiasts and trendy tourists. Nobody does this time of year justice like small towns. Residents go all out with their traditions and customs, including the hair-raising histories and iconic cultural landmarks and attractions.

If you're looking for a destination that really gets into the Halloween spirit, Far & Wide compiled a list of the 10 "spookiest" small towns in the country.

A Florida town close to a popular city found its way on the list, and that honor goes to Cassadaga! Here's why it was chosen:

"Orlando is known for the magic of Disney World, but just north of it is one of Florida's spookiest small towns. Cassadaga was first founded as a spiritualist camp, attracting a community of psychics and mediums who claimed to communicate with spirits. Over a century after its establishment, the town is still called the Psychic Capital of the World. Perhaps it's not that there are more ghosts than in any other place, but nowhere else will you have as many people who can tell you what they want."