Historic Landmark Named Florida's 'Creepiest' Ghost Town

No other locations delight thrill-seekers and fans of the macabre like ghost towns. Abandoned towns that hold histories of bygone eras, some of these locations also have chilling tales of how they became empty shells of their former glory. They can also take the form of retired military outposts, destroyed mining locations, villages, and other communities. If you're lucky, you may even run into some lingering spirits -- if you believe in those phenomena.

For those thinking about checking out these spooky settlements, Thrillist rounded up the "creepiest" and "coolest" ghost towns to visit in every state. The website states, "Whether they’re roadside stop-offs or full-fledged attractions, each offers a side trip through time along America’s roadways."

Florida's creepiest ghost town is Fort Dade, which is now considered a historical landmark in Hillsborough County! LongtimeThrillist writer Rob Kachelriess offered more insight into the history of this location:

"Located on Egmont Key near St. Petersburg, Fort Dade was built on the heels of the Spanish-American War in 1858. At its peak, it included 300 residents with about 70 buildings, including a movie theater and bowling alley, not to mention electricity and telephones—fancy stuff for the era. Fort Dade was deactivated in 1923, and although the lighthouse is still in operation, the rest of the town is in ruins, with deteriorating brick roads and staircases leading to military batteries that no longer protect Tampa Bay. To visit, catch a ferry from Fort DeSoto Park."