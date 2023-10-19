Longtime Restaurant Named Colorado's Must-Try Sandwich Shop

Sandwiches are one of the most iconic foods you can eat. Easy to make and quite versatile, this handheld can be found on the menus of many restaurants, cafes, bakeries, grocery stores, and other businesses. That's why Yelp unveiled its list of must-try sandwich shops. Here's how the website rounded up their picks:

"We identified businesses in the sandwich category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp Elites. We included the top business per state with fewer than 5 locations. This list looked at businesses in the United States."

A Colorado Springs joint was crowned Colorado's best sandwich spot: Shuga's! Housed in a historic grocery store, this longtime restaurant and bar earned an average 4.4-star rating with 1,800 reviews. While many Yelpers praised the designer cocktails, most agree that the sandwiches are equally unforgettable.