Longtime Restaurant Named Colorado's Must-Try Sandwich Shop

By Zuri Anderson

October 19, 2023

Yummy gourmet sandwich for lunch
Photo: Akio Maeshima / DigitalVision / Getty Images

Sandwiches are one of the most iconic foods you can eat. Easy to make and quite versatile, this handheld can be found on the menus of many restaurants, cafes, bakeries, grocery stores, and other businesses. That's why Yelp unveiled its list of must-try sandwich shops. Here's how the website rounded up their picks:

"We identified businesses in the sandwich category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews by Yelp Elites. We included the top business per state with fewer than 5 locations. This list looked at businesses in the United States."

A Colorado Springs joint was crowned Colorado's best sandwich spot: Shuga's! Housed in a historic grocery store, this longtime restaurant and bar earned an average 4.4-star rating with 1,800 reviews. While many Yelpers praised the designer cocktails, most agree that the sandwiches are equally unforgettable.

Yelper Jessica S. from San Diego shared her experience at this beloved eatery:

"Menu is carefully curated with more than fair prices for the perfect lunch destination. I had the El Gaucho sandwich ($12.50) which came with a large helping of seasoned, succulent grilled flank steak, funky bleu cheese, red onion, sautéed mushrooms, mayo, and horseradish (on the side) on toasted "rustic bread". Bread was incredibly fresh and soaked up the ingredients for a hearty, delicious sandwich."

Check out the full list on yelp.com/blog.

