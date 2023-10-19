Offset Reacts After Learning His Plot To Win Back Cardi B Ruined A Wedding
By Tony M. Centeno
October 19, 2023
Offset may have won his wife Cardi B back at Rolling Loud, but he apparently ruined another couple's wedding plans in the process and they'll never forget it.
During a recent stop at Real 92.3 in Los Angeles, Offset sat down for an interview with The Cruz Show. Towards the end of their conversation, the host J Cruz felt the need to confront the Set It Off rapper five years after he accidently shattered his chance for a dream wedding. For the unfamiliar, Cruz and his fiancée of 10 year had planned to get married on stage right after Cardi's set at Rolling Loud in L.A. in 2018.
"You decided to surprise your wife Cardi B with an enormous amount of roses on stage at Rolling Loud," Cruz explained. "I was supposed to get married on stage that night but since you did that, I was bumped. So me and my family that I flew out, me, my family, my kids. It was way too late for them to be there. They were very little and we were all standing stage left and it didn't happen for me that night."
Offset looked stunned by Cruz's story. He said he had never seen the video of what happened after his surprise for Cardi and asked what Cruz and his wife did afterward. Cruz said that he went home and had an argument about the situation. The "Say My Grace" rapper was dismayed by what happened, but he didn't accept the blame.
"Don't blame me, get on that knee brother," Offset said.
Five years later, the couple still aren't married, but it's all love now. Cruz and Offset were able to hug it out afterward. Check out the full interview below.