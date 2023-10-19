Offset Reacts After Learning His Plot To Win Back Cardi B Ruined A Wedding

"You decided to surprise your wife Cardi B with an enormous amount of roses on stage at Rolling Loud," Cruz explained. "I was supposed to get married on stage that night but since you did that, I was bumped. So me and my family that I flew out, me, my family, my kids. It was way too late for them to be there. They were very little and we were all standing stage left and it didn't happen for me that night."



Offset looked stunned by Cruz's story. He said he had never seen the video of what happened after his surprise for Cardi and asked what Cruz and his wife did afterward. Cruz said that he went home and had an argument about the situation. The "Say My Grace" rapper was dismayed by what happened, but he didn't accept the blame.



"Don't blame me, get on that knee brother," Offset said.



Five years later, the couple still aren't married, but it's all love now. Cruz and Offset were able to hug it out afterward. Check out the full interview below.