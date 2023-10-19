Trevor Lawrence's Status For 'Thursday Night Football' Determined

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will start in his team's 'Thursday Night Football' game against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe prior to kickoff.

"Jaguars HC Doug Pederson told me Trevor Lawrence will start tonight. Lawrence just finished his 20-minute pregame workout where he showed good lateral movement making cuts and throwing on the run. He dapped up trainers + QB Mike McCoy with smile headed back into locker room," Wolfe wrote on his X account.

Lawrence suffered a knee sprain after being sacked during the final minutes of last Sunday's 37-20 (October 15) win against the Indianapolis Colts. The former No. 1 overall pick finished the game with 182 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 20 of 30 passing, while also recording 15 yards on three rushing attempts.