Trevor Lawrence's Status For 'Thursday Night Football' Determined
By Jason Hall
October 19, 2023
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will start in his team's 'Thursday Night Football' game against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe prior to kickoff.
"Jaguars HC Doug Pederson told me Trevor Lawrence will start tonight. Lawrence just finished his 20-minute pregame workout where he showed good lateral movement making cuts and throwing on the run. He dapped up trainers + QB Mike McCoy with smile headed back into locker room," Wolfe wrote on his X account.
Lawrence suffered a knee sprain after being sacked during the final minutes of last Sunday's 37-20 (October 15) win against the Indianapolis Colts. The former No. 1 overall pick finished the game with 182 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 20 of 30 passing, while also recording 15 yards on three rushing attempts.
On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed that Lawrence participated in practice, which he claimed was reassurance that the injury was minor.
“The MRI showed a slight knee sprain, sources say, which does put his status a little bit into question,” Rapoport said. “C.J. Beathard is their backup quarterback if, for some reason, Trevor Lawrence cannot go. Based on the sources I’ve spoken with, [the Jaguars] are encouraged about this very minor injury. But still, it’s such a quick turnaround.”
Lawrence was listed on the Jaguars' initial Week 7 injury report as "did not participate" for Monday's practice. The former Clemson has never missed an NFL game during his three-year career.