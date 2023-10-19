Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D's Arraignment Delayed Again
By Tony M. Centeno
The sole man charged in the revitalized investigation into Tupac Shakur's murder is having issues in court.
On Thursday, October 19, Duane "Keefe D" Davis appeared in court two weeks after his initial arraignment was rescheduled. According to ABC News, Ross Goodman, the lawyer Davis brought in to represent him, told Judge Tierra D. Jones that he needed two more weeks to determine whether or not he would serve as the defendant's attorney. Judge Jones swiftly rescheduled the arraignment for a later date. Davis is currently facing one count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.
“I’m going to give you two weeks, but in two weeks we’ve got to get this case moving,” Judge Jones said, per Las Vegas Review Journal.
Davis previously admitted that he was in the white Cadillac along with his nephew Orlando Anderson, DeAndre "Big D" Smith and the driver, Terrence “Bubble Up” Brown when the rapper was shot in Las Vegas back in 1996. After he spoke about the experience in his book and in interviews over the years, police finally shifted their attention on him earlier this year. They searched his wife's home and pulled various items that may contain information in connection to the murder. Davis was apprehended last month following an intense investigation into his involvement nearly 30 years after 'Pac died.
Davis is being held at the Clark County Detention Center, and will be back in court in two weeks. He's reportedly expected to plead not guilty.