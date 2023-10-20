Dolly Parton joined forces with goddaughter and pop megastar Miley Cyrus to release a reimagined version of Cyrus’ 2013 smash-hit power ballad, “Wrecking Ball.” The collaboration is one of 30 tracks slated to appear on Parton’s first-ever rock album, Rockstar, due next month.

Parton recalled the first time she heard “Wrecking Ball” while she was driving, and remembered a similar reaction to hearing Whitney Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You” for the first time. Parton said she was driving and “almost wrecked” when she heard Houston’s stunning vocals, and “almost wrecked again” the first time she heard Cyrus’ Bangerz hit. The beloved country music legend said she had to have the song on her rock album, and team up with Cyrus to make it a duet (with a heartfelt nod to “I Will Always Love You” incorporated at the end).

“I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dollys music & it’s an honor to hear her singing one of my songs,” Cyrus wrote in an Instagram caption as the collaboration made its debut on Friday (October 20). “I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley.”