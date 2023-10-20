Dolly Parton Unveils Reimagined Version Of 'Wrecking Ball' With Miley Cyrus
By Kelly Fisher
October 20, 2023
Dolly Parton joined forces with goddaughter and pop megastar Miley Cyrus to release a reimagined version of Cyrus’ 2013 smash-hit power ballad, “Wrecking Ball.” The collaboration is one of 30 tracks slated to appear on Parton’s first-ever rock album, Rockstar, due next month.
Parton recalled the first time she heard “Wrecking Ball” while she was driving, and remembered a similar reaction to hearing Whitney Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You” for the first time. Parton said she was driving and “almost wrecked” when she heard Houston’s stunning vocals, and “almost wrecked again” the first time she heard Cyrus’ Bangerz hit. The beloved country music legend said she had to have the song on her rock album, and team up with Cyrus to make it a duet (with a heartfelt nod to “I Will Always Love You” incorporated at the end).
“I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dollys music & it’s an honor to hear her singing one of my songs,” Cyrus wrote in an Instagram caption as the collaboration made its debut on Friday (October 20). “I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley.”
Parton set out to record her first-ever rock album following her recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The soon-to-release project includes original tracks in addition to covers of iconic rock anthems and star-studded collaborations, including with Sting, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Chris Stapleton, Melissa Etheridge and Brandi Carlile, among many others. Previously, Parton has released the album’s lead single, “World On Fire,” followed by her renditions of “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You,” “Let It Be,” “What’s Up?,” and other Rockstar tracks.the full album is set to release on November 17. Listen to Parton’s version of “Wrecking Ball” with Cyrus here:
- Rockstar (special guest Richie Sambora)
- World on Fire
- Every Breath You Take (feat. Sting)
- Open Arms (feat. Steve Perry)
- Magic Man (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)
- Long As I Can See The Light (feat. John Fogerty)
- Either Or (feat. Kid Rock)
- I Want You Back (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)
- What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)
- Purple Rain
- Baby, I Love Your Way (feat. Peter Frampton)
- I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)
- Night Moves (feat. Chris Stapleton)
- Wrecking Ball (feat. Miley Cyrus)
- (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)
- Keep On Loving You (feat. Kevin Cronin)
- Heart Of Glass (feat. Debbie Harry)
- Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me (feat. Elton John)
- Tried To Rock And Roll Me (feat. Melissa Etheridge)
- Stairway To Heaven (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)
- We Are The Champions
- Bygones (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)
- My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)
- What’s Up? (feat. Linda Perry)
- You’re No Good (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)
- Heartbreaker (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)
- Bittersweet (feat. Michael McDonald)
- I Dreamed About Elvis (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)
- Let It Be (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)
- Free Bird (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)