Green Day Announces Tour With Fellow '90s Legends

Ahead of their headlining set at the When We Were Young festival this weekend, Green Day treated fans to a "not so top secret" show at the 1,000-capacity Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas on Thursday night (October 19). After playing Dookie in its entirety, the trio let the crowd on what really was a secret: they're planning a tour with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas in 2024.

After dropping that bomb, Green Day live-debuted their upcoming single "The American Dream Is Killing Me," and played a mix of songs off spanning their career. Check out the full 29-song setlist below and keep your eyes peeled for an official tour announcement!

Green Day Setlist 10/19/23