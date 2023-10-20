Green Day Announces Tour With Fellow '90s Legends

By Katrina Nattress

October 20, 2023

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer Celebrate ‚ÄúHella Mega Tour‚Äù Announcement With Historic Show at Whisky A Go Go
Photo: Getty Images North America

Ahead of their headlining set at the When We Were Young festival this weekend, Green Day treated fans to a "not so top secret" show at the 1,000-capacity Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas on Thursday night (October 19). After playing Dookie in its entirety, the trio let the crowd on what really was a secret: they're planning a tour with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas in 2024.

After dropping that bomb, Green Day live-debuted their upcoming single "The American Dream Is Killing Me," and played a mix of songs off spanning their career. Check out the full 29-song setlist below and keep your eyes peeled for an official tour announcement!

Green Day Setlist 10/19/23

  1. “Burnout”
  2. “Having a Blast”
  3. “Chump”
  4. “Longview”
  5. “Welcome to Paradise”
  6. “Pulling Teeth”
  7. “Basket Case”
  8. “She”
  9. “Sassafras Roots”
  10. “When I Come Around”
  11. “Coming Clean”
  12. “Emenius Sleepus”
  13. “In the End”
  14. “F.O.D.”
  15. “All By Myself”
  16. “The American Dream Is Killing Me” (live debut)
  17. “Geek Stink Breath”
  18. “One of My Lies”
  19. “Oh Love” (first full performance since 2013)
  20. “Stuart and the Ave.”
  21. “Disappearing Boy”
  22. “Graffitia” (live debut)
  23. “Letterbomb”
  24. “Last Night on Earth” (first performance since 2017; first full band performance since 2009)
  25. “Father of All…”
  26. “Nuclear Family” (first performance since 2017)
  27. “Warning”
  28. “Revolution Radio”
  29. “Homecoming” (first performance since 2010)
Green Day
