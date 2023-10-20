Green Day Announces Tour With Fellow '90s Legends
By Katrina Nattress
October 20, 2023
Photo: Getty Images North America
Ahead of their headlining set at the When We Were Young festival this weekend, Green Day treated fans to a "not so top secret" show at the 1,000-capacity Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas on Thursday night (October 19). After playing Dookie in its entirety, the trio let the crowd on what really was a secret: they're planning a tour with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas in 2024.
After dropping that bomb, Green Day live-debuted their upcoming single "The American Dream Is Killing Me," and played a mix of songs off spanning their career. Check out the full 29-song setlist below and keep your eyes peeled for an official tour announcement!
Green Day Setlist 10/19/23
- “Burnout”
- “Having a Blast”
- “Chump”
- “Longview”
- “Welcome to Paradise”
- “Pulling Teeth”
- “Basket Case”
- “She”
- “Sassafras Roots”
- “When I Come Around”
- “Coming Clean”
- “Emenius Sleepus”
- “In the End”
- “F.O.D.”
- “All By Myself”
- “The American Dream Is Killing Me” (live debut)
- “Geek Stink Breath”
- “One of My Lies”
- “Oh Love” (first full performance since 2013)
- “Stuart and the Ave.”
- “Disappearing Boy”
- “Graffitia” (live debut)
- “Letterbomb”
- “Last Night on Earth” (first performance since 2017; first full band performance since 2009)
- “Father of All…”
- “Nuclear Family” (first performance since 2017)
- “Warning”
- “Revolution Radio”
- “Homecoming” (first performance since 2010)