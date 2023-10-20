Patrick Mahomes May Play A Second Position

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes apparently could be used as a punter if needed.

Mahomes, the reigning Associated Press NFL regular-season and Super Bowl MVP, is currently the Chiefs' backup punter, assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub confirmed ESPN's Adam Teicher on Thursday (October 19) amid punter Tommy Townsend's knee injury.

"[Mahomes] is our backup punter," special teams coach Dave Toub said. "He could do it. He shows me all the time he's out there [at practice]. Boom.

"That guy, it's unbelievable."

Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen also reported that Toub had confirmed Mahomes' role as the team's backup punter, which was reshared by the team's X account along with a video of Mahomes punting a football during practice and the caption, "Can confirm."