Rod Wave Does Trust Fall Off Balcony During Jaw-Dropping Stunt At Concert
By Tony M. Centeno
October 20, 2023
Rod Wave shocked everyone in attendance when he fell from a balcony during his performance on the first night of his tour.
On Thursday night, October 19, the Florida rapper kicked off his "Nostalgia Tour" at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. While he was performing his tear-jerking ballad "Come See Me," Rod Wave decided to bring one of his lyrics about jumping out of a window to life on stage. In the array of videos that were posted to social media, you can see Rod climb up a faux building located stage left. Once he got to the balcony, he spread his arms and fell backward.
October 20, 2023
Fans screamed when they saw him crash through the the roof of the prop building that was located on stage. He's doing just fine following the fall. He took to his Instagram Story shortly after he got off stage and reposted fans' videos from the show. He also showed off the tour bus he's riding in as he continues his trek to the next tour stop in St. Paul, Minn.
Rod Wave announced the tour last month ahead of the release of his Nostalgia album. The "Rags2Riches" rapper will be joined by Dreamville's Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and EELmatic for a 35-city tour around the U.S. The tour will conclude in Jacksonville on December 18. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.
See more angles of Rod Wave's stunt below.
Rod wave on tour crying out for help “don’t do it rod” 😭 pic.twitter.com/7IPAqw9SOl— Young Black Jesus (@zekNcashe) October 20, 2023
October 20, 2023
Rod Wave gotta be stopped 😂 pic.twitter.com/gXB3ECpJHZ— TJ (@thTexaco) October 20, 2023