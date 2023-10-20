South Carolina Farmers' Market Named The Best In The State

By Sarah Tate

October 20, 2023

Photo: Rodger Shagam/Moment/Getty Images

Chain grocery stores may be a pretty convenient way to shop for food, but farmers' markets offer a chance to find goods and produce from local artisans, farmers and growers while directly supporting small businesses within the community. You may even discover one-of-a-kind art, crafts and creations or unique fruit you might not be able to find at a traditional supermarket.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best farmers' market in each state, what the site calls "ideal places to pick up essentials, pass a pleasant morning, or stock up for a dinner party, all while supporting local businesses and communities."

According to the site, the best farmers' market in South Carolina can be found in Edsito Island at the King's Farm Market, a family farm and market located at 2559 SC-174. Here's what the LoveFood had to say:

"Set within a six-generation family farm, King's Farm Market, open daily, is just 10 minutes from Edisto Beach — making it a great spot to stock up on picnic supplies (like cakes, pies, and jarred goods) or, come winter, heartier fare like chicken pot pies. You'll find seasonal produce whatever time of year you visit, from cabbages and collards to broccoli and blueberries (and you can also pick your own strawberries here from May to August)."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see the best farmers' market in each state.

