The Most Beautiful Place In Kentucky Cannot Be Compared

Discovering the most beautiful places across every state promises to ignite wanderlust and unveil the breathtaking diversity of the United States. Thanks to the insightful discoveries from Condé Nast Traveler, readers can set off on a dream odyssey to take them from coast to coast, immersing in the memorable beauty that each state holds close to its heart.

In a country as massive and varied as the U.S., the sheer scope of natural and man-made wonders is staggering. Condé Nast Traveler, a trusted beacon for travelers seeking the extraordinary, has curated a list that resonates with anyone searching for the most awe-inspiring landscapes and unique cultural areas in every state.

From the iconic landmarks that grace bustling cities to the hidden corners of hardly untouched wilderness, the entire list provides an introduction to the unparalleled beauty of each state, presenting an invitation to embark on an adventure that will get imaginations whirling.

The most beautiful place in Kentucky is Cumberland Falls:

“Measuring 68 feet tall and 125 feet wide, this Kentucky site has rightfully earned the nickname 'the Niagara of the South.' The falls are located within Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, which has plenty of opportunities for hiking, camping, horseback riding, birdwatching, and whitewater rafting. If you time your visit right, you might be able to catch sight of the elusive 'moonbow,' a rainbow-like phenomenon caused when moonlight gets refracted in the mist of the falls.”