In every state, an exceptional and cherished gem beckons both locals and travelers with welcoming arms.

Casago identified that particular site as the highest-rated free attraction in the state. Renowned for unparalleled offerings and widespread appeal, each standout attraction reminds visitors of the state's commitment to providing accessible and unforgettable experiences.

Such fascinating destinations effortlessly combine the spirit of each state’s unique and rich heritage with its contemporary allure, capturing the imagination of all who venture its way. In Kentucky, this is the Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville.

From the moment visitors set foot on its grounds, they are enveloped in a world of past time periods and lives that have stood still, highlighting the region's history.

What truly sets this attraction apart, however, is its dedication to offering these remarkable opportunities without any cost. As the highest-rated free attraction, Cave Hill Cemetery serves as a reminder of Kentucky's commitment to fostering a sense of community, promoting education and sharing its unique identity with the world. In doing so, it has earned not only praise, but also the hearts of those who have the privilege to explore its offerings.

The Victorian era Cave Hill Cemetery spans 296-acre and contains prominent citizens with featured profiles in its burial database.