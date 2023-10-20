The Most Beautiful Place In New Mexico Cannot Be Compared

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

October 20, 2023

Rolling white sand dunes on a sunny day at White Sands National Park, New Mexico, United States
Photo: Getty Images

Discovering the most beautiful places across every state promises to ignite wanderlust and unveil the breathtaking diversity of the United States. Thanks to the insightful discoveries from Condé Nast Traveler, readers can set off on a dream odyssey to take them from coast to coast, immersing in the memorable beauty that each state holds close to its heart.

In a country as massive and varied as the U.S., the sheer scope of natural and man-made wonders is staggering. Condé Nast Traveler, a trusted beacon for travelers seeking the extraordinary, has curated a list that resonates with anyone searching for the most awe-inspiring landscapes and unique cultural areas in every state.

From the iconic landmarks that grace bustling cities to the hidden corners of hardly untouched wilderness, the entire list provides an introduction to the unparalleled beauty of each state, presenting an invitation to embark on an adventure that will get imaginations whirling.

The most beautiful place in New Mexico is White Sands National Park:

“New Mexico’s White Sands National Park is one of the newest of all 63 parks, only just officially recognized in December 2019. The sprawling area is the world’s largest gypsum dune field (gypsum is a common rock material that reflects light, giving the dunes their dazzling look) formed close to 10,000 years ago.”
