Chayanne Receives Corazon Latino Award At 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Chayanne, a world renowned Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, TV star and actor, has solidified his success with more than 50 million albums sold, sold-out tours and hundreds of music industry awards. Outside of music, Chayanne uses his voice to shine a light on organizations he is passionate about. He was a spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and has been involved in the Make-A-Wish Foundation, United Nations Human Rights for Climate Change, Women Refugees Commission, Heroes Por la Vida, campaign promoting the importance of being an organ donor, and Teleton in Mexico, Chile and the U.S.



Additionally, he is an active member of the cabinet for the American Red Cross, from whom he received the Crystal Cross Award in 2018. Chayanne has also participated in the American Red Cross’ 100 Days of Summer campaign since 2014 to encourage the Latin community to donate blood.



Before he accepted the award, Chayanne performed some of his fan favorites from "Torero" to "Provacame." Check out more scenes from his performance below.