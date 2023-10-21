Lorde Spotted By Fan Riding NYC Subway Alone
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
October 21, 2023
Alternative singer-songwriter Lorde was recently spotted riding the subway alone in New York City.
A fan, @snarkilytm on X, pointed out the now bleach blonde musician on a commute in the notoriously crowded public transportation system before asking the 26-year-old for a photo together and posting it on to social media.
anyway I met lorde yesterday and let her know that she wrote melodrama for me specifically pic.twitter.com/iaHjAzwoIc— phil (@snarkilytm) October 19, 2023
Lorde has been mysteriously leading avid listeners down an unpredictable path toward her fourth full-length studio album while dropping major hints along the way.
In August, she debuted two new tracks called “Silver Moon” and “Invisible Ink.” They were performed for the first time ever during a show in England.
Not long after that, Lorde posted a mysterious carousel on Instagram hinting at the aesthetic of her soon-to-be-dropped music visuals. She accompanied the captivating photos with what has been speculated to be lyrics:
“After the show we went swimming..
these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you. No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me ..
show it to you soon”
It’s uncertain what the timeline for Lorde’s upcoming music is, but at least her followers can appreciate the latest update and knowing the multi-talented wonder is still out and about.
The artist’s last big project was her 2021 album Solar Power.