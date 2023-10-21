It has been confirmed that Meryl Streep and her husband of 45 years, sculptor Don Gummer, have quietly separated for over six years.

A spokesperson for the esteemed actress conveyed in a brief statement to Page Six this week:

"Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

The news is considered a shock to many longtime fans of the celebrated performer. Despite celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary just last month, the couple, who were introduced by Streep's brother in 1978 and married within six months, have been living separate lives. In a 2009 interview, Streep attributed the longevity of their marriage to giving each other space, noting their differing interests.

While they hadn't publicly announced their split, the last time they were seen together was at the 2018 Academy Awards, where Streep was nominated for Best Actress.

The couple shares four adult children: Henry Wolfe, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer and Louisa Jacobson.

This shocking revelation follows Jada Pinkett Smith's recent admission of separation from Will Smith since 2016, marking a trend of public figures opening up about the ups and downs of high profile, long-term relationships