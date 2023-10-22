All The Best Moments From The 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

While everybody was dancing to the sounds of DJ Xtreme, one of the performers had a special moment with one of the most familiar faces in Miami. Singer and reality TV star Amara La Negra was backstage with host Enrique Santos when he introduced her to the legendary Olga Tañón before her set. The two stars hugged before Amara showed off her moves to Olga ahead of her set.





Fonseca keeps the party going