All The Best Moments From The 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina
By Tony M. Centeno
October 22, 2023
The Fiesta Latina stage was jam-packed with some of the most iconic acts of our time.
On Saturday night, October 21, the 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina celebrated its 10th anniversary at the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami. There were plenty of celebrities in the building who enjoyed the festivities like host Enrique Santos Pitingo, who joined the amazing Olga Tañón on stage, and Amara La Negra of "Love & Hip-Hop: Miami" who made a surprise appearance at the event. Fiesta Latina was full of performances by performances from Ricardo Montaner, Fonseca, Servando y Florentino, Olga Tañón, Luis Figueroa, GALE, Menudo and Chayanne.
The night was full of incredible moments on and off stage. Scroll below to see all of the best moments that went down at the biggest party in Miami.
Menudo perform music from their upcoming debut album
The new generation of Menudo got the party started. The Miami-based boy band, consisting of Nicolas Calero (10), Ezra Gilmore (12), Gabriel Rossell (13), Andres Emilio (14) and Alejandro Querales (15) busted out all their moves while performing songs like "Mi Amore" and "Tu Y Yo," which will appear on their debut album.
Gale busts out her guitar to perform "Problemas"
Singer-songwriter Gale brought all kinds of sounds to Fiesta Latina. During her set, she picked up the guitar and joined her band as they performed her song "Problemas" off her recent album Lo Que No Te Dije, which dropped back in May. She also performed her other hits like "Nuestra Cancion," "Inmadura" and more.
Luis Figueroa turns up the heat with his salsa set
The party continued with the sounds of Luis Figueroa. The Puerto Rican salsero had all the fans on their feet as he and his live band performed songs like his 2022 hit "Vienes." He also delivered other tracks like "La Luz," "A Escondidas," and "Bandido" from his recent EP Voy a Ti.
Amara La Negra meets Olga Tañón
While everybody was dancing to the sounds of DJ Xtreme, one of the performers had a special moment with one of the most familiar faces in Miami. Singer and reality TV star Amara La Negra was backstage with host Enrique Santos when he introduced her to the legendary Olga Tañón before her set. The two stars hugged before Amara showed off her moves to Olga ahead of her set.
Fonseca keeps the party going
Fonseca kept fans on the dance floor with his exciting performance. With the help of his live band, the Colombian pop singer ignited the stage with his energetic performance of songs like "Eres Mi Sueño" "Vine a Buscarte" "Te Mando Flores" and "Si Tú Me Quieres."
Ricardo Montaner slows things down
El Icono Ricardo Montaner gave fans a break from all the dancing and serenaded them with some of his classics. The Venezolano singer and his band swooned the audience with songs like "Besame," "Tan Enamorados" and an emotional performance of "Me Va a Extrañar." There wasn't a dry eye left in the crowd by the time he wrapped up.
Olga Tañón lights up the stage with Pitingo
Olga Tañón had everyone moving to the sound of her incredible vocals throughout her entire performance. She opened her set at Fiesta Latina with an illuminating rendition of "Mi Eterno Amor Secreto" alongside Flamenco singer Pitingo and a group of dancers with wings that lit up the stage. She continued by performing her other classics like "Presencie Tu Amor," "Como Olvidar," "La Gran Fiesta" and more.
Chayanne meets Menudo for the first time
There were numerous memorable moments backstage, but nothing compares to the moment when Chayanne met Menudo for the first time. The award-winning singer and actor couldn't help but dance his way over to the rejuvenated boy band. The boys were hype as they shook the legend's hand and snapped photos with him.
Servando Y Florentino honors Venezuela with Menudo
Servando y Florentino had everyone dancing to their salsa bangers. During their performance of "Yo Sin Ti," the Primera brothers noticed the members of Menudo in the crowd, who were holding up a Venezuelan flag. The boys gave Florentino the flag and he waived it in the air as a tribute to his paisa.
Yandel performs a medley of reggaetón hits
Yandel had everyone bumping and grinding to all of his past and current hits. The Puerto Rican reggaetónero performed classic Wisin Y Yandel jams like "Mirala Bien," "Rakata," "Pam Pam," "Pegao," "Mayor Que Yo," "Travesuras" and plenty more. He couldn't leave without doing his latest hits "Borracho y Loco" and "150."
Chayanne accepts the iHeartRadio Corazon Latino Award
Chayanne closed out the night by performing all of his hits and accepting the iHeartRadio Corazon Latino Award presented by Cafe Bustelo. Before he claimed the trophy, the Puerto Rican singer took the stage for an energetic set full of his greatest hits like "Salome," "Dejaria Todo" and his latest hit "Bailando Bachata." Check out more footage of his set below.