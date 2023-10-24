Small California Town Named Among 'Most Charming' Destinations In The US

Small towns scattered across the country are often overlooked as tourist destinations due to an assumed lack of entertainment and activity. For some American towns, this could not be further from the truth. Tucked away along ocean coves, mountain byways, and in-between rolling fields of wheat, these small towns make time feel slower and more intentional as we are persuaded to step away from the hustle and bustle of urban areas to reflect on the little things that matter most. Whether it be nature, quaint shops, parks, or unique culture, something about this California town makes it more charming than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Country Living, the best, most charming small town to visit in California is Carmel-By-The-Sea. Country Living praised this town for its art galleries and shopping!

Here's what Country Living had to say about the most charming small town in California:

"This European-style town is in a class all its own. With nearly 100 art galleries, including Erin Hanson Gallery and Travis Hall Fine Art, it's a cultural haven. The city's attractions also include premium shopping, exquisite dining, and, of course, access to beautiful beaches along the coast."

