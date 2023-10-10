California Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In The Entire State

It's soup season!

What's your favorite kind of soup? Do you enjoy a hearty tomato bisque and minestrone, or broccoli cheese and French onion in a bread bowl? Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in each state that serves the best soup around. Be it fresh local ingredients, excellent service, or menu variety, something about this restaurant and its stand-out soups keeps customers coming back for more.

According to a list compiled by Food Network, the best soup in all of California is served at Old Fisherman's Grotto located in San Francisco. Food Network recommended ordering the Chowder in a Sourdough Bread Bowl.

Here's what Food Network had to say about the restaurant that serves the best soup in the entire state:

"California may be known for its sunshine, but in San Francisco, nicknamed Fog City, residents love their soup, particularly with seafood. Cioppino is a popular order, but chowder in a bread bowl adds in the additional NorCal component of classic California bread. Try it at cafes like Boudin, or head down the coast to Monterey, where Old Fisherman's Grotto sits on the pier with Pacific views."

For a continued list of the best places to order soup across the country visit foodnetwork.com.