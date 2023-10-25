Britney Spears Shares Sweet Message With Fans After Memoir Release

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 25, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears has shared a sweet message with fans following the release of her highly-anticipated memoir The Woman In Me. The bombshell book and audiobook narrated by actress Michelle Williams were released on Tuesday, October 24th, to much enthusiasm online.

"It’s happening ✨🤓📖 !!! My book is the highest selling celebrity memoir in history and it’s only day 1 !!!" Spears wrote on Tuesday night. "Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive !!! Love you all 🌹!!!" Prior to its release, Britney teased that she was writing again and may even release a sequel to The Woman In Me.

Spears' new memoir has made countless headlines these past few months thanks to bombshells about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake. In the memoir, Britney revealed that she became pregnant with Timberlake's child but ultimately had an abortion because he wasn't ready. "He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young... If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it," Britney writes. "And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father... To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

Britney also revealed that she was "devastated" after Timberlake dumped her in a two-word text message. The singer also recalled her reaction to Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" music video which she describes as "a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain.”

Britney Spears
