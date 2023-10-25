Britney Spears Shares Sweet Message With Fans After Memoir Release

Spears' new memoir has made countless headlines these past few months thanks to bombshells about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake. In the memoir, Britney revealed that she became pregnant with Timberlake's child but ultimately had an abortion because he wasn't ready. "He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young... If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it," Britney writes. "And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father... To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

Britney also revealed that she was "devastated" after Timberlake dumped her in a two-word text message. The singer also recalled her reaction to Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" music video which she describes as "a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain.”