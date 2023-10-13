Britney Spears has chosen an award-winning actress to narrate the audiobook of her highly-anticipated memoir The Woman In Me. According to Page Six, the tell-all book will be narrated in part by actress Michelle Williams. The outlet added that many female celebrities were interested in doing the voiceover but Spears's team and publishers chose Williams because of the "tremendous amount of class and elegance” and her own family history.

“There was a mutual attraction from all sides based on Britney’s powerful narrative and what Britney went through and Michelle’s own integrity and history with her own emancipation issues,” an insider told Page Six. At the age of 15, Williams was legally emancipated from her parents so she could pursue a career as an actor and work "adult hours," according to the Guardian.

After announcing the release of the long-awaited memoir, Spears took to Instagram to share a message about making the book happen. "I worked my a— off for this book," Spears told fans in the video shared to Instagram last month. "I had a lot of therapy to get this book done." Spears went on to joke," So you guys better like it, and if you don't that's cool too." Britney's memoir has been a long time coming. In May, it was reported that the book had been put on hold due to fellow A-List stars who were concerned about its content. So much so, that their lawyers had reportedly taken precautionary action.

The Woman In Me will hit bookstores on October 24th.